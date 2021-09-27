Former Army corporal visits Harrisburg to help a local organization building Tiny Homes for local homeless veterans

Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania is building a 15-tiny-home village in Harrisburg based on Former U.S. Army Cpl. Chris Stout's own model.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A former Army corporal visited Harrisburg on Monday to help a local organization that is building tiny homes to help house homeless veterans.

Former U.S. Army Cpl. Chris Stout visited Harrisburg to give his insights to the Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania as they work to build 15 tiny homes.

The tiny home "village" will reside on a five-acre wooded plot along the Susquehanna River, near the PennDOT building in Harrisburg.

Stout, who is from Kansas City, Missouri, was wounded in Afghanistan in 2005. He later launched a tiny home village for homeless veterans in his home city.

Now, Stout, who was named "2018 Hero of the Year" by CNN, travels across the country helping guide efforts to give homes to homeless vets.

"When these types of projects come along, somebody has acknowledged the fact that veterans needed a very specialized approach to being treated for their houselessness," said Stout, "and this is one of those ways it allows very individualized services versus a cookie-cutter approach."

An estimated 46 veterans are homeless in the Harrisburg region on any given night according to the Capital Area Coalition on Homelessness.