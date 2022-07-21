Adams County high school gets to open for Foreigner at York State Fair

At rehearsals for the event, the choir director said they were still in shock.

YORK, Pa. — A group of local high school students is preparing to perform the show of a lifetime.

The Eagle Singers with Bermudian Spring High School in Adams County earned the opportunity to open for legendary rock band Foreigner at the York State Fair this Saturday.

The group won a radio contest for the opportunity.

At rehearsals for the event, the choir director revealed they're still in shock.

"I just can't wait to hear how the crowd is going to shower them with praise and cheers because they so deserve it," said Choir Director Matt Carlson.

"These kids have been through so much over the past two years with our pandemic. They've had live performance taken away from them. So, coming out of that to have one that's going to be one of the biggest of their lives it's just going to be incredibly special for everyone," said Carlson.

The show will begin at 8 p.m. on July 23.