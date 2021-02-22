Ford Motor Company Fund donating 100,000 medical face masks to Gettysburg Foundation

The medical-grade masks will be distributed within the community starting Monday.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Ford Motor Company Fund is donating 100,000 medical face masks to the Gettysburg Foundation for its #FinishStrong initiative which encourages people to stick together and protect each other until COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available.

The Gettysburg Foundation has partnered with Foursquare Church for the distribution of the masks.

The medical-grade masks will be distributed within the community starting Monday. Masks can be delivered or picked up at the church as well on Monday.

These masks are not N95 masks, but are multi-layered, according to Elle Lamboy, vice president for advancement and communications at the Gettysburg Foundation.

Agencies, organizations and non-profits that need masks can reach Dan Tapper at Foursquare Church through dan@foursquarechurch.info or call (717)-334-5410.

“Gettysburg National Military Park Museum and Visitor Center pre-covid times welcomes nearly a million visitors a year," said Lamboy. "So while we are kinda' a national organization it’s very important for us to also support our local community and be an active member of that community.”

Lamboy also says the organization is happy to carry out the town's legacy of strength.

"You know Gettysburg in the days following the battle in July of 1863 has kinda been a community of resilience and coming together and we're so proud to be able to carry on that tradition," said Lamboy.