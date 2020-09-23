For 2-year-old twins diagnosed with cancer, COVID-19 pandemic poses another deadly threat

Immunocompromised Ella and Eve Oakley were already battling cancer, now they're battling to stay safe during COVID-19

Ella and Eve Oakley like Peppa Pig, Mickey Mouse, and Blippi. They hold hands and giggle as they walk and swim, smiling with the innocence of their 2-year-old faces.

But, behind their eyes lies a potentially deadly problem that their family has fought against since the twins were born. The stress, only amplified, as another potentially life-threatening issue entered the picture: the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Every morning that I wake up my anxiety is very high because I know it's another day I have to face a cancer diagnosis on top of COVID-19," said mom Mary Ann Oakley.

Twins Ella and Eve were diagnosed with retinoblastoma, an eye cancer that forces them to undergo pokes and prods monthly at the hospital, with back and forth appointments stretching from Philadelphia to Hershey Medical Center. The COVID-19 crisis has added another layer of issues for the immune-compromised twins as they must quarantine at home.

"We pretty much keep them in the house under quarantine because if they get sick, it could be deadly for them," asid Oakley.

When FOX43 asked Oakley how she feels about people who refuse to wear masks and follow guidelines, she said "everybody has their own opinion on what they want to do with their masks. We keep them (the twins) out of the community because there are certain people who won't wear masks or refuse to wear masks. We believe it's a safety precaution that helps protect others as well as protect themselves. So, that's why we keep Ella and Eve home to keep them away from people who aren't following the guidelines."

A family facing 2 opponents: cancer & COVID-19. Now a mother speaks about protecting her at-risk 2-year-old twins diagnosed with retinoblastoma. The constant worry to keep them out of harms way in the midst of a pandemic & how it's changing their daily lives. Plus, the message she has for other immune-compromised families facing struggle.

Oakley bought plastic stroller cover shields online to help protect the girls and she said the twins wear masks during short periods of time when they have to leave the house for appointments. Some doctors appointments have also required the girls to undergo COVID-19 tests. Both girls have taken two tests, with another scheduled for November.

Oakley admits, managing appointments during COVID-19 has not been easy, as many were canceled and rescheduled.

"My main focus is to keep a brave face on for our twins and be strong for them," said Oakley, who cannot work because she must tend to the twins medical needs. She said the family's financial situation has also faced hardship as her husband, who is a sound and lighting engineer in the entertainment industry, has been working less hours due to the pandemic.

"We are down to, instead of just a one income household, to a zero income household as my husband's work has been very limited due to the coronavirus," she said.

Oakley wants other people who are high-risk, or who have high-risk relatives, to know that they are not alone. She encourages anyone to reach out to her for help or advice, adding "my advice to other families is to never give up hope. Take necessary precautions that you need to take to stay safe during this scary time."

Ella and Eve today are doing well. They both have tumors in their eyes, but they have been declared 'stable.' Still, Oakley said the twins must be routinely checked for tumors, including brain tumors, and will remain at high-risk for contracting them at least until they are 5-years-old.