Injured Kennard-Dale football player making 'amazing progress'

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- The Kennard-Dale football player who was taken to York Hospital for emergency surgery after suffering a serious head injury during a game last year is making "amazing progress", according to a post on Facebook.

Patrick Maloney's mother wrote on the website, "This week has been nothing but amazing in Patrick's progress."

According to the post, Patrick is typing on an iPad to communicate. He is writing his name using a pen and paper. He even spelled out, "I love you," which made both mom and his therapist cry.

The teen will see see an orthopedic specialist next week for his left ankle.

The post comes after months of rehabilitation. The injury happened in October.