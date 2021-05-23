Food truck fundraiser raises money for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Event organizers say they couldn’t raise money in the last year like, they did in years past because of the covid-19 pandemic.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Food truck fundraiser in Thomasville raises money for Make-A-Wish Foundation.

More than two dozen vendors and food trucks turned out to help the cause.

Attendees had the chance to chat with local police, and fire departments. A special appearance by Wally the Emotional Support Alligator also made an appearance.