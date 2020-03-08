Food safety inspectors will now enforce COVID-19 mitigation orders

The Wolf Administration is reminding Pennsylvania its mask mandate is enforceable.
"Our food safety inspectors will issue citations and warnings," said PA Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.
Food safety inspectors with the Dept. of Ag will now have the authority to issues citations and warnings to restaurants not following the Wolf Administration's COVID-19 mitigation guidelines.
RELATED: Department of Health provides update on coronavirus: 565 new positives bring statewide total to 114,155
This includes failures to:
- Post signs requiring customers and employees wear a mask
- Keep adequate distancing between tables
- close bars inside restaurants
- adhere to occupancy restrictions
"This team approach will ensure that both our food, and those who serve it are safe," said Sec. Redding.
Previously, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement has been making COVID-19 compliance checks with licensed liquor establishments.
RELATED: Liquor Control enforcement officers issued 26 warnings, one violation notice in latest round of COVID-19 compliance checks
"These orders do give us the ability to cite folks who are not taking these precautions," said Gov Wolf. "If that's what it's going to take, to keep Pennsylvanians safe."
RELATED: Political expert explains the difference between a law, order and mandate and if a mask mandate can be enforced
Gov. Wolf reminded Pennsylvanians COVID-19 mitigation mandates, like wearing a mask, are enforceable if someone is willingly not cooperating. However, he says, more so than enforcement, his team is working on stressing the importance of masks and wants to de-stigmatize mask wearing as a political stance.
"I don't care if you're republican or democrat, the virus is out to get us," said Gov. Wolf. "it's like gravity. It exists and it's not a democrat or republican thing."