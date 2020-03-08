Food safety inspectors will now enforce COVID-19 mitigation orders

Food safety inspectors, working with authority from the Department of Health, will be able to issue warnings and citations to restaurants not follow mitigation order

The Wolf Administration is reminding Pennsylvania its mask mandate is enforceable.

"Our food safety inspectors will issue citations and warnings," said PA Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.

Food safety inspectors with the Dept. of Ag will now have the authority to issues citations and warnings to restaurants not following the Wolf Administration's COVID-19 mitigation guidelines.

This includes failures to:

Post signs requiring customers and employees wear a mask

Keep adequate distancing between tables

close bars inside restaurants

adhere to occupancy restrictions

"This team approach will ensure that both our food, and those who serve it are safe," said Sec. Redding.

Previously, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement has been making COVID-19 compliance checks with licensed liquor establishments.

"These orders do give us the ability to cite folks who are not taking these precautions," said Gov Wolf. "If that's what it's going to take, to keep Pennsylvanians safe."

Gov. Wolf reminded Pennsylvanians COVID-19 mitigation mandates, like wearing a mask, are enforceable if someone is willingly not cooperating. However, he says, more so than enforcement, his team is working on stressing the importance of masks and wants to de-stigmatize mask wearing as a political stance.