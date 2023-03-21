Food pantry opens for college students

A food bank is now open for students at the Luzerne County Community College's Scranton Center inside the Marketplace at Steamtown.

SCRANTON, Pa. — School officials say a survey revealed about 20 percent of students changed how much they ate each week based on costs.

Now, students are able to come and grab what they need so they can focus more on learning.

"Luzerne County Community College Foundation office stepped up and said, 'hey, we have this opportunity available to open a pantry right here at our center,' and I jumped on that," said Julie Lenio, LCCC Scranton Center Director.

LCCC Scranton Center is also accepting donations to help keep the food pantry full.