Following complaints, PennDOT reopens some rest areas during COVID-19 outbreak

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PennDOT announced Wednesday that they are reopening 13 of its 30 rest areas most utilized by truckers beginning Thursday.

These are the locations:

· I-81: Luzerne NB/SB, Cumberland NB/SB;

· I-80, Venango EB/WB, Centre EB/WB, Montour EB/WB

· I-79: Crawford NB/SB, Allegheny NB only

At these locations, PennDOT will be taking down the barricades on some facilities in critical locations and making them available for truck parking, according to spokeswoman Erin Waters-Trasatt.

Portable restroom facilities will be available at these locations; each location will have five portable toilets (one of which is ADA-accessible) that will be cleaned once a day, Waters-Trasatt said.

Electronic message signs will be used near the applicable centers to notify drivers near the opened areas.

In order to prevent further spread of COVID-19, PennDOT will not be opening any of the indoor facilities because there is no staff to keep them clean and properly sanitized, Waters-Trasatt said.