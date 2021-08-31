Flu shots now available at all GIANT and MARTIN's pharmacies

Customers can visit any GIANT or MARTIN's pharmacy now to receive their vaccination, according to a press release.

The GIANT company announced today that flu vaccinations are now available at all GIANT and MARTIN's in-store pharmacies.

“Flu vaccinations are reformulated every year so the most effective way to fight the flu is by getting your flu shot annually,” Leigh Shirley, director of pharmacy operations, The GIANT Company, said in a statement. “With this flu season coinciding with a surge in COVID-19 cases, it’s important for you and your family members to get the flu shot.”

Customers can visit any GIANT or MARTIN's pharmacy now to receive their vaccination, according to the press release. There are several types of flu shots available for children, adults, and seniors, and most insurance plans cover flu shots at $0 copays.

Drive-up flu vaccinations in select store parking lots begin in September. Store locations offering drive-up flu vaccinations as well as the dates and times they will be available can be viewed here and here.

The GIANT Company would like to remind costumers that the CDC recommends that everyone six months and older receive a flu vaccination.