TSA: Man attempted to bring loaded handgun onto Harrisburg flight

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Florida man was stopped by TSA officers at Harrisburg International Airport (HIA) on Friday when they detected a 9mm handgun in the man's carry-on bag at the airport checkpoint.

The gun was caught as the man entered the security checkpoint. The X-ray unit alerted the TSA officer to take a closer look inside the man's carry-on bag, which was opened by police for a closer inspection.

Police cited the man on a weapons charge.

The penalty for carrying weapons through a security checkpoint can reach a maximum of $15,000.

“We are in the midst of one of the busiest travel periods of the year and this is no time to be carrying a loaded gun to our checkpoints,” said Karen Keys-Turner, the airport’s TSA’s Federal Security Director. “Airports are congested, people are eager to travel for the July 4th holiday and toting a loaded gun in such an environment is an accident waiting to happen."

"Gun owners have a responsibility to know where their firearms are at all times and know that they should not be in a carry-on bag,” Keys-Turner added. “Travelers need to come to the airport prepared to go through the security screening process and that means knowing the contents of their carry-on bags and knowing that there are no prohibited items inside.”

Passengers are only permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage. Firearms must be unloaded then packed in a hard-sided locked case. The locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared.

The TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.