Flood waters trap vehicles, drivers in Lackawanna County

Several people needed to be rescued from flash flood waters during Saturday night's heavy rains.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, cars and people were trapped in high flood waters.

Mike Korman sent us video of people being rescued on a construction vehicle after driving through flood water.

In Scranton, others had to be rescued from their vehicle too. Eleanor Whitman sent us this photo of emergency crews in a boat helping these people get out of what looks to be several feet of water.

The heavy rains caused widespread flash flooding.

There were several reports of stopped traffic due to flooded roadways throughout the county.

Rock slides and rushing waters blocking roads in Clarks Summit near Glen Oak County Club on State Street.