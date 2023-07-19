Summer program at York County orchard helps kids learn about farm science

Flinchbaugh's Orchard in Hellam Township, York County is offering a summer program every week for kids to learn about agriculture.

HALLAM, Pa. — An orchard in Hellam Township, York County is growing more than just food.

Every Wednesday during the summer, Flinchbaugh's Orchard is growing the minds of kids interested in learning about farm science.

Their "Digging into Farm Science" program provides hands-on lessons and projects for kids to learn about agriculture and the environment in a relevant and engaging way.

Kids will learn about the importance of pollinators and soil, as well as the different types of farm crops and animals.

The summer camp is for kids between the ages of 8-12 and runs from noon to 2 p.m.

Flinchbaugh's Orchard offers the program from June 28 to Aug. 2.