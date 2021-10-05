Flight 93 families aim to honor lives lost with new heroism award

The award "aims to reward selfless acts of heroism," but also to educate the public on what happened to those aboard Flight 93.

The families of those who died on Flight 93 on September 11, 2001 are now accepting nominations for a new annual award for heroism sponsored by the nonprofit group, Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial.

According to FOX News, the award "aims to reward selfless acts of heroism," but also to educate the public on what happened to those aboard Flight 93 the day terrorists struck the World Trade Center towers in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. As FOX News notes, the people who died on United Airlines Flight 93 tend to "slip into the nation's collective memory."

The families of these victims worry that the story of Flight 93 is often "overshadowed" by the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, also according to FOX News. There are major urban memorials dedicated to those attacks, whereas the memorial to Flight 93 is in a large field in Pennsylvania where the plane crashed.

The passengers aboard Flight 93 tried to take control of the aircraft after learning about the other attacks, and then subsequently crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. There were no survivors. President George W. Bush called their efforts, "one of the most courageous acts in U.S. history," as many believe they may have stopped an attack on the White House or the Capitol.

The new heroism award aims to honor those who died, but also to provide and "to connect teachers to the Friends’ organization’s considerable teaching materials and historical records from the day, and bring it to classrooms," Donna Gibson, a banking executive and president of the organization told FOX News. Experts also noted in the article that 9/11 is not being taught thoroughly in schools, and that they're worried that young people are not being taught "the wider story" of the 9/11 attacks.

"The award is for things that were done in 2020, but how that ties back to 9/11 and Flight 93 and the resources that we have," Emily Schenkel, a Bethlehem, Pennsylvania resident whose godmother was an attendant on Flight 93 told FOX News. "So, this is keeping that awareness and making these connections for younger people who either weren’t alive or don’t have a recollection of 9/11."