HBG Flea returns to Artsfest in Harrisburg

HBG Flea is a monthly market that showcases the wares of local artists and vendors. During the festival, it’s called HBGfest.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Back by popular demand, this year’s annual Artsfest of Greater Harrisburg included a local flea market this year.

This is the sixth year that HBGfest has been a part of Artsfest, which draws more than 30,000 visitors each year.

“We always come down for the Artsfest. We look forward to it. We really love it,” said Sudesh Ojageer of Mechanicsburg. “The wife’s out there shopping and we’re just walking around. There’s nice food. What’s not to like?”