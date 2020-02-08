Five sent to the hospital after two-vehicle crash in South Middleton Township

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Baltimore Avenue, according to officials.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in South Middleton Township that sent five people to the hospital Saturday evening.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Baltimore Avenue, according to officials.

An ambulance and helicopter took the five people that were injured to local hospitals, authorities said. The conditions of the individuals are unknown at this time.