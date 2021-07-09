5 people seriously injured in Ephrata after SUV slams into tree

Rescue personnel needed to free four of the five people in the car from the wreckage.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Five people have serious injuries after a crash in Ephrata Township on Sept. 6.

Just before 11:30 a.m., the Ephrata Police Department responded to a call claiming that a car had struck a tree after the driver lost control.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel found the vehicle, an SUV, crashed at the intersection of Parkview Heights Road and Bethany Road.

Police say that four of the five occupants of the car, a GMC Envoy, needed to be freed by rescue personnel after being trapped during the crash.

According to police, all five people were taken to Penn Medicine - Lancaster General with serious injuries.