5 millionth tree planted in Franklin County

It's part of the Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership, with the goal of planting 10 million trees by 2025.

Example video title will go here for this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — State environmental leaders marked a major milestone in efforts to restore Pennsylvania's natural beauty recently.

Officials with several state agencies planted the five millionth tree Wednesday morning at Furnace Run Walk in Franklin County, meaning they are halfway to their end goal.

It's part of the Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership, with the goal of planting 10 million trees by 2025.

State officials are encouraging Pennsylvanians to join the movement.

"People ask us all the time what they can do for the environment, and almost always we say 'plant trees,'" Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources told FOX43. "There is agricultural land, cooperate campuses, church land, any land benefits from tree planting."

The partnership is coordinated by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and has grown to more than 200 groups and individuals.