First responders urge Department of Health to release address list of coronavirus patients with 911 call centers

Right now, the DOH will not share coronavirus patient's addresses with 911 call centers, citing privacy reasons.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Some first responders are questioning why the Department of Health is not sharing information regarding coronavirus patients. They are urging the department to give 911 call centers a list of addresses of patients currently being investigated or quarantined for coronavirus, but the department is saying now.

"If a neighbor sees someone collapse in a window, or there's a domestic violence, call or a car into a house or fire that's going to expose a lot of fire responders unnecessarily," said Nathan Harig, Cumberland Goodwill EMS Asst. Chief.

Harig says, he's urging the DOH to reconsider its policy. He says, the information would only be shared with 911 call centers to flag coronavirus patients' addresses. So, if emergency responders were to be called to a home for any reason, they would be able to see it's flagged and take extra precaution.

"We need to be protected and prepared," said Harig. "So, that's why we need them to communicate this to the 911 system and just put us with more information to treat this emergency."