First responders thank healthcare workers in Gettysburg with large display of gratitude

Hospital staff say big or small acts of gratitude during this pandemic have not gone unnoticed

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Emergency responders from all around the region gathered in Gettysburg Wednesday morning to say, 'thank you.' From the tops of fire trucks, to a helicopter fly over, first responders wanted to make sure healthcare workers at Wellspan Gettysburg knew they were appreciated.

“The beginning of this was intense and scary," said Jane Hyde, Wellspan Gettysburg Hospital President. "And everyday they continue to show up, put their fears and anxieties aside and do what they do best, take care of families.”

Gettysburg Fire Deputy Chief Edward Mizenko was one of the organizers of the event. He says, he got the idea after hearing stories about the work being done by nurses and doctors from one of his members, who also works at Gettysburg Hospital.

“We in emergency services understand what goes on in place like this," said Deputy Chief Edward Mizenko. “We want to say thank you and give back.”

After the outdoor display of thanks, the 400-person hospital staff was treated to lunch by Biggerstaff Catering, which hasn't had much work during the pandemic.

“We were just excited to get back into the kitchen and have something to do," said Stacey Green, Biggerstaff Catering Owner. “To have people clap for us, we just cooked a bunch of chicken.”

While Wednesday's act of kindness had a large showing, hospital staff say, during this pandemic there's not been a day that's gone by where someone from the community hasn't done something to say, 'thank you.' All those acts of kindness have not gone unnoticed.

“That all is very important to helping people find the inner strength and do this difficult work.”