First responders see a spike in water rescues; now, their message is one of caution

COVID-19 and warmer weather could create the perfect storm - more people looking for something to do and the potential for even more water rescues

LANCASTER, Pa. — First responder saw a spike in water rescues over the past weekend. Their message now is one of caution.

"If people don't know the area, they'll come out, they'll think, 'oh, that's a nice wide open area that we can ride our new boat.' Then, they go out a couple of hundred feet, and next thing you know, they bust their prop up, and then, they have to get someone to tow them in," explained Kevin Keyser, assistant chief for Columbia Borough Fire Department. "Probably over the weekend, there was probably easy prior dozen water rescues, I would say, and that was between your county Lancaster County and local areas."

In Dillsburg, an overturned raft kept first responders on their feet.

"The river is up a lot higher," explained Keyser. "The water is moving a lot faster, and when the river's up, your creeks are up, and that was the big hazard."

"With nicer weather, it does bring everybody out," added Keyser. "Let the water go down, and then you can see what's going on...">

He says river recreation can be fun if done appropriately.

"As long as you understand the area that you're in, and you have all the safety precautions - life vest, helmets, depending what you're in, and staying close to shore that's one of the big things right now," said Keyser.