First responders receive Father's day gift, dinner

The group not only wanted to celebrate the first responders for their special day, they also wanted to show their appreciation for their work during the pandemic.

"It's part of our company mission to give back. It is for Father's Day. It is also as recognition for the first responders' increased effort during the pandemic," said Joe Hydrick, business development manager at The Exterior Company, "There are no days off in what they do. They deserve every bit of support that we can pour into them because again they work tirelessly. They are the definition of essential workers."