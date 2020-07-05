York County woman becomes first blood plasma donor for convalescent treatment of COVID-19 patients at WellSpan York Hospital

Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients could help those currently fighting the virus

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients is now being used to help treat some current COVID-19 patients.

"They did treat me like a celebrity," said Megan Hoard of York County as she became the first convalescent plasma donation at WellSpan York Hospital. "It's just a prick in the arm and you're in the chair for less than 10 minutes. You get to eat a snack and go home."

Hoard's blood is full of COVID-19 antibodies and will be used to help treat someone currently fighting the virus.

"My plasma can help 3 COVID-19 patients so i feel like I'm giving back in some way since some people can't."

Hoard says, her late mother was a big reason on why after recovering from COVID-19 she looked for ways to help.

"My mother was a nurse, she was big on donating," said Hoard. "I always wanted to give back."

Dr. Michelle Erickson with WellSpan York Hospital says, right now, having plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients is so important especially without a vaccine or treatment.

"We know that antibodies fight infections and if we can get this treatment to our patients, the most severely ill in the hospital," said Dr. Erickson. "If we can get that treatment to them we are hopeful this will be a viable treatment for them until we hopefully develop better treatments."