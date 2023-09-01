First full week of Pennsylvania Farm Show is in full swing

Learn how to be a Pennsylvania farmer or race your way to gold in a VR horse racing competition.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg kicked-off for its first full week on Monday.

And they're not running short on familiar favorites and new surprises.

Whether you’re a backyard dabbler, established family farmer or entrepreneur looking to expand, you’ll find new information on how to sustain and grow your business, get funding, combat climate change and bump up your production. Visit GIANT Expo Hall’s Conservation Exhibit for new raised beds and giant sunflowers, popular rainfall simulator and innovative equipment.

Visit the expanded So You Want to Be a Farmer exhibit in Main Hall. Any pint-sized farmer can get their hands in the dirt and dig up some fun surprises with We've Got Worms and Tool Testing exhibit. Commonwealth Charter is offering continuous tours of their Aquaponics trailer and kids trivia games. FarmJawn is back this year with her organic farmer training programs, along with the Ask a Farmer booth--ready to set you on a course for farming, backyard or large scale growing!

You can also watch wood-working in action at the the PA WoodMobile and learn why green, sustainably-harvested PA Hardwood Products are so crucial to Pennsylvania’s economy and our daily lives.

Have you ever dreamed of getting up close and personal on the Pennsylvania horse tracks? Well, now at the PA Farm Show, you can! The Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association Thoroughbred and Harness 360 Racing Simulators give you a virtual reality experience of going around the horse track on race day.

The Calving Corner returns with brand-new interactive, family-friendly learning activities. This crowd favorite is going to be a full with live births, adorable calves and cows, dairy farm families and more. New this year, the Destination Dairy Northeast Exhibit Hall will also feature a “Moo U” interactive, STEM learning area with hands-on activities for kids of all ages. Veterinarians Dr. Jody Kull, Dr. Adrian Barragan, Dr. Hayley Springer, along with educators from the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts and the Dairy Excellence Foundation, will lead interactive activities throughout the week that introduce families to the science and technology involved in modern dairy farming practices.