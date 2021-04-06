'First Fridays' kick off for the first time after mitigation guidelines were dropped

Pre-pandemic First Fridays in York would draw thousands to the city. Now, organizers hope it will bring people back again

Cities such as York and Lancaster are celebrating 'First Fridays' for the first time since mitigation orders dropped across Pennsylvania.

In York, the event used to draw thousands to the square before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've been doing First Fridays all year long, all pandemic long, very scaled back, a lot of virtual elements" said Jonathan Desmarais, Marketing and Communications Manager for Downtown Inc. "But, this is the first time we're back in person offering programming here on the square. And, the merchants are very excited because it means more foot traffic. More a sense of normalcy."

Owners at the Sunrise Soap Co., My Girlfriend's Wardrobe, and The Curious Little Playhouse all echoed Desmarais with their excitement for the event.

"So, we are crazy excited for 'First Fridays' tonight as it is our big first sha-bang. It's sort of like welcome back, we survived," said Jen Swanner of My Curious Little Playhouse. "Come down and party with us. We're all here and we've been anxiously waiting for this day."

Several owners noted they have been seeing a surge in customers as vaccinations have been rolling out and as the weather is getting warmer.