First-ever Lancaster County Restaurant Week begins

The weeks features restaurants around Lancaster County and benefits Lancaster Farmland Trust

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Restaurants around Lancaster County have teamed up to hold the first-ever Lancaster County Restaurant Week. The week highlights dozens of restaurants around the county.

All proceeds from restaurant sign-ups will be donated to Lancaster Farmland Trust and participating restaurants are encouraged to highlight a local farm partnership and/or create a special offer that either spotlights local ingredients or donates a certain additional amount to Lancaster Farmland Trust.

"It helps not only build back the restaurant industry, but also as a partnership with Lancaster Farmland Trust and helping raise the issue and awareness of farmland preservation but getting people out to local restaurants that also source locally," said Joel Cliff, Discover Lancaster. "So, that's a big part of the message."

Lancaster County Restaurant Weeks runs through Sunday, October 31st.