First eaglet born in Hanover Eagle Cam nest

HANOVER, Pa. — The first baby eagle of the season has hatched in the Hanover-area nest monitored by the popular Eagle Cam.

The eaglet was seen in the nest early Tuesday morning, according to veteran birdwatcher and Eagle Cam fan Karen Lippy, who announced the big news on her Facebook page.

The proud eagle parents, dubbed Liberty and Freedom by fans of the Eagle Cam, are expecting another addition within the next few days. There's a second egg in the nest, and it's due to hatch soon, Lippy said.

We have a chick. Out of the shell after 4 AM. Posted by Karen Lippy on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

The nest is located in Codorus State Park, about 75 feet above ground.

The Eagle Cam is a joint project provided by HDonTap and the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Since the first camera was installed around the nest in 2015, fans have flocked to the website to watch Liberty and Freedom raise their brood.

This year, there are three cameras stationed around the nest. One of them includes an infrared setting, so night-time viewing is possible. Two of the cameras even provide audio, allowing viewers to listen to forest sounds while they watch.

Last year, the eagles successfully hatched and raised one eaglet. A second egg did not hatch.