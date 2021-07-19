First 'Christmas Smile in July' held in York

This is the first year the annual event to give back was held in the summer, and the 18th year it will take place in December.

YORK, Pa. — There's definitely no snow in sight in York, however, people are getting into the Christmas spirit this summer.

The first ever "Christmas Smile in July" event was held in the parking lot at The Elks Club on North George Street Sunday afternoon.

Volunteers were serving up free lunch, and giving out gift bags full of personal hygiene items and gift cards, as well as toys and clothes for the kids.

This will be the 19th year for the event come Christmas Eve 2021. Now, it'll happen two times a year, every year.

"There's a lot of starving and hungry people in the city, and so at least twice a year now they know that they can get a good meal and where they can get it," said organizer Jeff Crouse. "When people come here, they feel touched by my volunteers, and if it wasn't for my volunteers, I wouldn't be able to do this." Crouse added.

The event is driven by donations, so if you're able too, you can help out.