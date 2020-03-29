First case of COVID-19 at Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

The inmate at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County has underlying health issues, according to Sec. John Wetzel.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announced on Sunday that the agency has its first inmate with a positive test for COVID-19, according to Sec. John Wetzel.

The inmate at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County has underlying health issues, Wetzel says in a release.

“The inmate is in the prison’s infirmary and is isolated from other inmates," Wetzel says.

Officials traced the inmate’s interaction with other inmates and employees and are isolating affected inmates to a specific housing unit, according to the department.

Employees who had contact with the inmate are being monitored for symptoms of the virus, the release says.

Inmates on the housing unit are under quarantine, according to the department. Staff and inmates have been provided with protective equipment and are instructed to wear them on the impacted housing unit.

Wetzel says increased cleaning throughout the prison continues to take place. Inmates and employees have been reminded to frequently wash their hands, cover their coughs and sneezes and inform staff if they feel ill.

SCI Phoenix, which opened in 2018, has special isolation rooms in its infirmary to handle these cases.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed on Sunday that there are 643 additional positive cases of COVID-19, which brings the statewide total to 3,394 in 58 counties.