First Capital Fife & Drum Muster will celebrate Central York Middle School this weekend

The muster festival will gather fife and drum units from around the region to celebrate the middle school's fife and drum corps 50th anniversary.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Central York Middle School students prepared for the city's Capital Fife & Drum Muster festival this weekend.

Fife and drum units from around the region will gather to celebrate the middle school's fife and drum corps 50th anniversary of serving the York Community.

During the two-day event filled with music and history, there will be performances at York's Continental Square and a parade from York's Colonial Courthouse to PeoplesBank Park.

Samantha Wingerd, a student a part of the middle school's colonial fire and drum corps says she is excited to celebrate history.

"It hasn't happened since like maybe the Articles of Confederation were signed so I feel like it's a one-of-a-kind event," said Wingerd.