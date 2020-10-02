First black assistant chief sworn in to York City Fire Department

William Collins was promoted to Assistant Fire Chief for the York City Fire Prevention Bureau January 13th.

YORK, Pa. — The York City Fire Department has sworn in its first African American assistant fire chief.

William Collins was promoted to Assistant Fire Chief for the York City Fire Prevention Bureau January 13th.

"I love waking up every day, coming to work because it gives me the opportunity to come out and see people, talk to people, and help people," Collins said.

Collins has been with the York City Fire Department for 23 years. But this isn't the first time he's made history within the Department. He was the City's first African American captain back in the day. And before that, he wore another uniform, as a corporal in the Marine Corps.

"I'm very proud of what I have accomplished," Collins said. "I served in my country for 10 years in the Marine Corps, got a family, got a good career going with the Fire Department. And it shows that it can be accomplished here in York City."

In his new role with the Fire Prevention Bureau, Chief Collins is in charge of completing false alarm reports, registrations, and property operational permits.

And while many people face adversity in the work place every day, Collins said that's something he's never struggled with. It was his strong work ethic, long hours, and love of service that got him his new badge.