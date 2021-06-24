Central Pa. businesses persist despite fireworks shortage

Last year, fireworks stores saw a spike in sales and demand due to cancellations of events during the Fourth of July and Labor Day weekends.

YORK, Pa. — It’s a tradition for Amanda Hanna and her family to stop in central Pennsylvania to get fireworks for the fourth of July.

“We have kids and they love it. it’s a great experience for them," said Hanna.

Amanda says she wasn’t aware of the shortage, but adds that she can’t imagine a fourth of July celebration without fireworks.

“I mean it’s just, it's a tradition you know? when I was a kid growing up we would go see the fireworks. That’s just tradition," said Hanna.

“We kind of just dispersed everything that we had as a company. We have 8 different locations. So, it was reevaluating who had what and trying to spread it out as much as we could," said Patterson.

Amanda Patterson, he manager at Keystone Fireworks- knew they had to be extra prepared this year.

“We ordered more product, fully expecting to be able to fill my shelves and get as much product out on the shelf as I can," said Patterson.

Keystone Fireworks says they haven’t felt the impact of the shortage as of now, but that might change in the upcoming weeks.