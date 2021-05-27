Do you plan on igniting fireworks for Memorial Day weekend? Here are a few safety tips to keep in mind

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that in 2017 more than 12,000 patients were treated for fireworks injuries in emergency rooms.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As millions of Pennsylvanians prepare for fireworks in preparation for Memorial Day and Fourth of July celebrations, there are a few precautionary measures that you should keep in mind.

State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego said that as more people become vaccinated and restrictions are lifted, there could be an increase in fireworks this year.

"The celebrations that include fireworks, I think the best advice I could give is leave the advanced fireworks to the professionals," said Trego. "Let those folks do what they do, in a safe manner," said Trego.

See The YouTube video below for State Trego's safety tips when engaging in fireworks and other factors to consider:

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that in 2017, there were eight nonprofessional fireworks-related deaths and nationwide more than 12,000 patients were treated for fireworks injuries in emergency rooms.

More than half of the injuries reported were burns, with the head, eyes, face, or ears, being the most frequently impacted part of the body. Officials said 36 percent of those injuries involved children under the age of 15.

Trego said with smaller fireworks, sparklers are one of the biggest risks to child safety.

"Just as easy as they're to use, they are also very easy to get hurt with," said Trego. "The tip of that is extremely, extremely hot."

At least 25 percent of children are injured due to sparklers, according to Trego.

Pennsylvanians who are at least 18-years-old may purchase and use Class C, otherwise known as consumer-grade, fireworks under state law. Certain restrictions apply, including:

They cannot be ignited or discharged on public or private property without the express permission of the property owner

They cannot be discharged from within a motor vehicle or building

They cannot be discharged toward a motor vehicle or building

They cannot be discharged within 150 feet of an occupied structure, whether or not a person is actually present

They cannot be discharged while the person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance, or another drug

Local ordinances may include additional restrictions, so check with your municipality before purchasing or using Class C fireworks.