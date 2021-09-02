Firefighter injured, five displaced after fire in East Hempfield Township

The fire left five people displaced and a firefighter injured after sparking early Tuesday morning.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A firefighter was injured and five people were displaced as the result of a fire at Black Knight Tavern in Landisville.

Fire personnel responded to the 300 block of East Main Street around 3:50 a.m. on Feb. 9.

There is no word on the extent of the damage from the fire, but as a result, a firefighter was taken to Lancaster General Hospital with a non-life threatening injury and five people were displaced.

According to police, the building contains a restaurant on the fist floor and apartments on the upper floors.

All of the residents were safely evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal.

Main Street was closed from Nissley to Church Street as a result of the fire and power was out in the area for a few hours.