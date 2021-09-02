Five displaced after fire in East Hempfield Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Five people have been displaced as the result of a fire.
Fire personnel responded to the scene of a three alarm fire on the 300 block of East Main Street in Landisville around 3:50 a.m. on Feb. 9.
The building has been confirmed as being Black Knight Tavern, a bar in Landisville.
Main Street is now closed from Nissley to Church Street as a result of the fire and power is out in the area.
There are no reported injuries as of this time.
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.