Firefighters organization urges Pennsylvanians to leave fireworks to the professionals

The International Association of Firefighters says more than 10,000 fireworks-related injuries occur every year, and urges you to skip the homemade fireworks display

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — With the Fourth of July holiday almost upon us, the International Association of Firefighters Wednesday issued a reminder to those looking to celebrate America's independence:

Leave the fireworks to the professionals.

"Fireworks, sparklers, firecrackers and bottle rockets can cause injuries and fires, ruining a holiday celebration," the IAFF said in a press release. "The best and safest way to enjoy the Fourth of July is to leave fireworks displays to the professionals and view from a distance.

While consumer fireworks are legal in many states -- including Pennsylvania -- they can be extremely dangerous if not handled properly, the IAFF said.

"It’s important to take extra precautions when near or handling fireworks," the IAFF said. "This includes sparklers, firecrackers and bottle rockets, which can cause injuries and fires, ruining holiday celebrations.

"Sparklers can burn at temperatures well over 1,000 degrees. In 2017, sparkler injuries sent nearly 1,200 children to the emergency room."

According to IAFF statistics, more than 10,000 people are treated for fireworks-related injuries every year, with most occurring around the Fourth of July holiday. More than one-third of those injuries involve children under age 15, the IAFF said.

"Mishandled fireworks also cause fires, with July among the busiest days for professional fire fighters," the IAFF said. "Fireworks started an estimated 19,500 fires last year, including 1,900 structure fires, 500 vehicle fires and 17,100 outside and other fires."