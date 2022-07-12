Three dead, including two firefighters after blaze in Schuylkill County

Crews on the scene reported that two firefighters who were trapped inside the house were pulled out and sent to the hospital but sadly later died.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — 11:00 PM UPDATE:

According to the West Penn Township police chief, this is an active crime scene.

Pennsylvania State Police are on scene assisting.

The ATF is also on scene.

A press conference is expected shortly

10 PM UPDATE:

Newswatch 16 has learned that the two firefighters that died at the hospital from the injuries battling the fire are out of the Lehigh County area.

The body discovered on the property was found about 100 yards behind the house which sits on a 20-acre plot of land.

Police are currently not saying if that body is directly involved with tonight’s fire.

There are a number of fire crews on the scene from multiple counties. Tankers have been bringing in water as the fire has been rekindling in several different parts of the house.

9 PM UPDATE:

Here is what Newswatch 16 has confirmed from the Schuylkill County Coroner:

Two firefighters died at the hospital after being transported from the fire scene.

One other person was found dead on the property.

We do not know the identities of the firefighters or the third person found dead.

Police have not yet given an official statement.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Fire crews from all over Schuylkill county continue to battle a fire in West Penn Township near Tamaqua.

Crews on the scene tell us that two firefighters were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained while fighting the fire.

The fire started around 4 p.m.

Heavy smoke could be seen for miles from the fire.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.