Four firefighters injured in Lewistown blaze

LEWISTOWN, Pa. — Four firefighters have been left injured after battling a house fire in Lewistown on Tuesday morning.

According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to the first block of Logan Street in Lewistown around 12:45 a.m. on April 19 for a reported fire.

While battling the house fire, four firefighters were injured, emergency dispatch said.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The extent of any damage to the home is unclear at this time.