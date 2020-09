Elijah Hale grabbed a ladder and saved one person after spotting the flames on

A volunteer firefighter is credited with saving a life after he drove past a burning home, grabbed a ladder, and rescued someone from the second floor.

Elijah Hale is a member of the Irishtown Fire Company and Alpha Fire Company #1 of Littlestown.

Hale came upon the fire on Bender Road and used the ladder to climb to the second floor.

