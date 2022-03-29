Firefighter struck, dragged by car while responding to call in Franklin County

The firefighter suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital, according to Emergency Services Chief Dustin Ulrich.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A firefighter in Chambersburg was struck by a car, and then subsequently dragged by the vehicle while responding to a call on Tuesday morning.

The Chambersburg Fire Department was responding to a call at the Chambersburg Diner around 7:20 a.m. on March 29 for a report of smoke odor coming from a possible fire, according to Emergency Services Chief Dustin Ulrich.

While on the scene, a driver of a passenger vehicle disobeyed traffic control devices and drove around a fire engine, he says.

As a result, the driver ran over a fire hose and a firefighter became tangled in the hose by his leg and was dragged for a bit.

The firefighter sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, also according to Chief Ulrich.