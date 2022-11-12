x
Firefighter funeral details announced

Funeral arrangements for Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber, who were killed in Wednesday's fire in Schuylkill County, were announced Saturday.

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the two firefighters who were killed in Wednesday's blaze in Schuylkill County.

A public viewing for Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber will be held Saturday, December 17, at Northwestern Lehigh Middle School in New Tripoli. That viewing will go from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The private funeral will begin at the school at 2 p.m.

For those who can not attend, the service will be live-streamed through a website link which will be released at a later date.

