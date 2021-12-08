Chief Coe said Captain Joshua Laird has been a member of Frederick County Fire for more than 21 years and was a resident of Fairfield, Pennsylvania.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A firefighter died in Frederick County after trying to help extinguish a two-alarm fire Wednesday evening.

According to Frederick County Fire Chief Tom Coe, the fire started at a home in the 9500 block of Ball Road just before 5 p.m.

While trying to help extinguish the flames, Captain Joshua Laird suddenly sent a mayday signal for help. Crews worked to extricate Laird from the fire. He was taken to a nearby hospital for help where he died.

Chief Coe said Laird had been a member of Frederick County Fire for more than 21 years.

"The void that he leaves behind will never be filled," Coe said.

Career Firefighters Association of Frederick County, MD Local 3666 remembered Laird on their Facebook page Wednesday night asking for others to keep Captain Laird's family in their thoughts and prayers as they mourn the loss of their colleague.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday that U.S. and state flags in Maryland will fly at half-staff to honor Cpt. Laird. Flags will be lowered to half-staff until sunset on the day of the interment.

"Maryland has lost another of our true heroes—Captain Joshua Laird, a 21-year veteran of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, lost his life in the line of duty yesterday while bravely responding to a fire in Ijamsville. On behalf of all Marylanders, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, his fellow firefighters, and to all those who loved him," Hogan said.

Laird had a wife and children, according to a fire department spokesperson.

He was a resident of Fairfield, PA, a supporter of youth sports and a member of his local school board, according to the school system's website.

The cause of death has not been released at this time. Detectives with the department are investigating.

Officials have not said what caused the fire.

Neighbor Eileen Rice said lightning struck near the home and she lost power minutes before she noticed smoke and called 9-1-1.

No people or pets were in the home at the time of the fire according to homeowner John Harden, who called the tragedy "extremely sad". He expressed deep condolences to Laird's family and colleagues.

Rice choked back emotion as she spoke about how quickly the fire consumed the home as she watched from a distance and heard sirens before her call to 9-1-1 was finished.

“I think we owe them a great debt of gratitude," Rice said. "Because they know how dangerous it is, and they continue to do it."

A recording of Frederick County radio transmissions during the fire documented heroic efforts by firefighters to save Laird and desperate calls for more trucks with water to fight the fire.

