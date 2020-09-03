Firefighter among two dead after house fire in Cumberland County

Two people have died, including a firefighter, after a house fire. A third was sent to the hospital.

Crews responded to the 1500 block of Boiling Springs Road in Monroe Township around 2:00 a.m. for a reported fire.

Officials said a husband and wife were home at the time of the fire.

According to the Cumberland County Coroner, the wife and a firefighter died in the fire.

There is no word what company that firefighter was with.

The husband was sent to the hospital, the coroner said.

There is no word on his condition at this time.