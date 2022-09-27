Student at Elmwood Academy brought a firearm to school: superintendent

School officials found the student in question and, alongside the Mechanicsburg Police Department, confirmed the possession of a firearm.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Mechanicsburg Area School District released a statement Tuesday evening confirming a student brought a firearm to the school earlier in the day.

According to Superintendent Mark K. Leidy, a student reported that another student had a firearm at Elmwood Academy on Sept. 27.

School officials intervened with the student in question and, alongside the Mechanicsburg Police Department, confirmed the possession of a firearm. Officials determined that it was an isolated incident.

"There is no doubt that the presence of such a threat in our schools is chilling," said Leidy in a statement. "We will continue to cooperate fully with the police to understand the full nature of today’s incident."

The letter to parents and caregivers explained that this situation will be used as a reminder to students that if they become aware of a similar situation, the right choice is to immediately notify an adult.

No one was harmed or threatened by the incident. However, Leidy wrote to parents that any student found in possession of a weapon or making threats of violence will face consequences.