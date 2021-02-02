Fire in Spring Grove causes severe damage

The cause of the fire is still unclear.

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 1, the York Area Regional Police and several local fire departments were dispatched to the 400 block of Hamlet Drive West in Spring Grove Borough on reports of a structure fire.

An officer of the York Area Police was already in the area, arrived at the scene before anyone else, and helped the residents evacuate the building.

The officer reported seeing heavy smoke and flames coming from the home, which suffered severe damage.

A fire investigator was on scene to conduct an investigation, which is still ongoing.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is still unclear.