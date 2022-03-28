Crews respond to scene of fire at North Hanover Mall

According to emergency dispatch, crews responded around 5:15 p.m. on March 28 to North Hanover Mall for reports of smoke coming from the building.

HANOVER, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a fire at North Hanover Mall.

According to emergency dispatch, crews responded around 5:15 p.m. on March 28 after there were reports of smoke coming from the North Hanover Mall, particularly the JCPenney section of the building.

Officials say that section of the building is empty, and no one was inside at the time of the flames.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.