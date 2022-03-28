Crews respond to scene of fire at North Hanover Mall

HANOVER, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a fire at North Hanover Mall.
According to emergency dispatch, crews responded around 5:15 p.m. on March 28 after there were reports of smoke coming from the North Hanover Mall, particularly the JCPenney section of the building.
Officials say that section of the building is empty, and no one was inside at the time of the flames.
At this time, no injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and we will continue to provide updates as they become available.