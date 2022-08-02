Fire causes 'extensive damage' to brewery days before its opening

A fire ripped through Whiskers Brewing in Cumberland County before it ever served any customers, injuring a responding firefighter in the process.

A fire caused "extensive damages" to a Cumberland County brewery and left a firefighter in the hospital just days before the brewery was set to open to the public, according to fire officials.

Whiskers Brewing, based out of Newville, was planning an early March opening date when a fire ripped through the building on Monday, Feb. 28. Emergency crews responded to the fire on South High Street just after 4:15 p.m.

While fighting the flames, a firefighter suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken took a local hospital. The crew member is expected to be fine.