Crews were sent to the 1900 block of Locust Point Ln. in Millersville Borough around 7:15 a.m. on March 10 for a reported garage fire.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Lancaster County.

According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to the 1900 block of Locust Point Ln. in Millersville Borough around 7:15 a.m. on March 10 for a reported garage fire that may have spread to the home.

There is no word on if anyone has been injured or the extent of any damage at this time.