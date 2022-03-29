Two people flown to hospital after Adams County fire

Fire officials at the scene said two people have been flown to the hospital after a fire in Liberty Township.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Two people have been flown to the hospital after a fire broke out at an Adams County home on Tuesday morning.

According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to the first block of Topper Rd. around 10:00 a.m. on March 29 for reports of a house fire.

Firefighters at the scene said as a result of the flames, two people were flown to area hospitals.

The crews said that due to no fire hydrants being in the area, with the home being located on top of a mountain, firefighters had to pull water from a pond at the bottom of the mountain to douse the fire.

There is no word on the extent of any damage or what may have caused the fire.