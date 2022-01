A residential fire in Conewago Township has displaced two adults and four cats. The Red Cross is providing assistance.

The Strinestown Community Fire Company was dispatched to the 600 block of Green Spring Road in Conewago Township, York County around 11 p.m. for a old log home that had caught fire, officials state.

According to the fire chief, the Red Cross is providing assistance.

The estimated cost of damages is around $70,000.